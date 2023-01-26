Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Two dead, multiple lanes of traffic closed in crash on US 69 Highway

The collision occurred just after 7:45 a.m. and caused three lanes of traffic to be shut down.
The collision occurred just after 7:45 a.m. and caused three lanes of traffic to be shut down.(KC Scout Camera)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Emergency personnel has reported two people have died in a car crash Thursday morning.

The Overland Park Police Department stated the two-vehicle crash occurred on southbound 69 Highway just north of the I-435 interchange.

The collision occurred just after 7:45 a.m. and caused three lanes of traffic to be shut down.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by teammates after a play against...
Chiefs are slight home underdogs in AFC title game. When’s the last time that happened?
Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow homeschooled and virtual-learning...
Kansas considering whether homeschool students should be able to play school sports
Plan to close 2 KCPS elementary schools approved by board
Plan to close 2 KCPS elementary schools approved by board
From January 22 to January 28, it is National School Choice Week. In honor of the national...
Students, parents rally at the Kansas Statehouse to voice desire to choose their school