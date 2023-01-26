Two dead, multiple lanes of traffic closed in crash on US 69 Highway

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Emergency personnel has reported two people have died in a car crash Thursday morning.

The Overland Park Police Department stated the two-vehicle crash occurred on southbound 69 Highway just north of the I-435 interchange.

The collision occurred just after 7:45 a.m. and caused three lanes of traffic to be shut down.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.