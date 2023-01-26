Royals Charities giving everyone free admission to NLBM during February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities are giving everyone free admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum during the month of February!

This is the second year that they have done this for Black History Month. Now, fans will be able to visit the museum for free during normal operating hours throughout the month.

The NLBM is located at 1616 East 18th St. in Kansas City, Missouri. According to a press release, “The museum is open Mondays during the month of February, including President’s Day, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.” For Tuesday through Saturday, they’re open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They’re open on Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m.

“Being a fan of baseball, is about understanding the history of the game and acknowledging the sacrifices African Americans made to get the chance to play the game,” said Luis Maes, Vice President of Community Impact. “In 2022, we covered the cost for more than 7,000 people to visit the NLBM during the month of February. This year we are hoping to watch more people walk through the doors of this one-of-a-kind museum.”

“We can’t thank the Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities enough for their generous support that will give fans an incredible opportunity to experience the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum,” said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is a powerful and inspirational story of athletes who refused to accept the notion that they were unfit to share in the joys of our national pastime. Their passion would not only change the game, but it also helped change our country for the better. The life lessons that stem from this story of triumph over adversity also vividly demonstrate the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We hope this gesture by the Royals will motivate even more fans to visit.”

If you you have interest in scheduling a self-guided group tour of 25 people or more, you are asked to call 816-221-1920 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to schedule it with the NLBM.

A small request from the Royals: If you go and check out the museum during February and share pictures on social media, please use the hashtag #FreeFebruary. You can also tag @NLBMuseumKC and @RoyalsCharities.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.