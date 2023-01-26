Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Police chief arrested on drug charges involving distribution of cocaine, meth

Authorities say a Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and...
Authorities say a Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and facing 20 years in prison.(welcomia via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - A police chief in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged with violating federal narcotics laws.

According to the Department of Justice, 41-year-old Shawn Denning, the chief of the Greensburg Police Department, is accused of helping distribute narcotics that included cocaine and methamphetamine.

The complaint alleges that Denning facilitated the acquisition of cocaine and methamphetamine multiple times over a 16-month period between June 2021 and October 2022.

The Justice Department reports that the drugs were sourced in California and Arizona with Denning facing six total counts of drug distribution-related charges.

Federal prosecutors said the 41-year-old is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt is prosecuting the case with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking up the investigation, according to the Justice Department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mahomes and his ankle are 'on track' for Sunday
Mahomes and his ankle are 'on track' for Sunday
Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S....
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
On Thursday afternoon, the Leawood Police Department shared “one photograph from the final stop...
Investigation underway after semi drags car about 8 miles following Wednesday crash
Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S....
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on...
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer