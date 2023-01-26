Aging & Style
Lawrence middle school evacuated following threat

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - West Middle School in Lawrence, Kansas, was evacuated Thursday after discovery of a written threat.

According Lawrence Public Schools, the school was evacuated as a safety precaution after a report was received regarding “a written threat left on a technology device” on Wednesday.

The police department is investigating.

All the students and staff have been taken to Free State High via bus, which will serve lunch and provide support.

The district said families of children who attend the middle school have been given additional information via email, text message, and phone call.

The district is asking that families not go to the middle school or high school until they receive instructions regarding “optional early pick-up procedures.”

“Your cooperation will assist us in keeping everyone accounted for and safe,” the district said. “Thank you for your support!”

