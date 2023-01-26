Aging & Style
KC attorneys finding ways to give back to underserved communities

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Throughout the year the law offices of DiPasquale Moore help give back to neighbors in the local community with a variety of initiatives. Mike DiPasquale joins Bill and Grace to talk about those community relationships and how his office helps people find opportunities and resources that are sometimes out of reach.  Sponsored by DiPasquale Moore

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

