FORECAST: One more cold day before a brief warmup

Snow has stopped falling but the cold air will follow. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight, with many spots bottoming out in the middle to upper teens by early Thursday. Wind chill values will drop into the single digits for most of the morning before climbing into the teens and 20s by the afternoon. A quick-moving system will drop just far enough south that we might see a few snowflakes in northern Missouri Thursday night into early Friday. This will not bring any additional accumulation and should not hold temperatures from warming up Friday afternoon. In fact, we should have a ridge build in that will bring temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon. Another mild day is on tap for Saturday. After that, it’s all downhill. An arctic blast will move in early next week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s by Sunday afternoon and that cold air will linger for many days to come.

