FORECAST: A cold Thursday before a brief warmup

As low pressure moves well to the east, a cold northwesterly flow passes over the Missouri River Valley. With high pressure accompanying it, mainly-clear skies will be coming by late Thursday morning into the afternoon. Wind will remain slightly breezy, ranging between 10 and 15 mph out of the west/northwest. The good news is that gusts should subside after lunchtime as high pressure centers over Kansas City.

We will then begin shifting high pressure to the east quickly, which will allow for a strong southerly flow by Friday. This will increase the temperature to nearly 50 degrees, but will come with gusts ranging between 30 and 35 mph. We continue to monitor a weak upper-level low and its respective cold front, which deepens out of the upper Midwest. At this time, any chances for precipitation, frozen or not, is expected to remain north of the city and will miss much of our viewing area.

That being said, I am holding off on snow or rain chances for the weekend. That is the good news. The not-so-good news is that we should dip the mid-level jetstream out of northern Canada, and with this dip will come extremely cold air. By game time Sunday as the Chiefs take on the Bengals for a trip to the Super Bowl, temperatures are expected to peak in the lower 20s and continue to drop throughout the early evening into the middle teens.

Moving into the start of next week, another area of low pressure develops, along with a small opportunity for snow. Showers still remain Monday night into Tuesday . At this time, models are not confident in significant snow showers, but our southern counties may have an opportunity for between 1 and 2 inches. During this time, temperatures remain within the lower and middle 20s for afternoon highs, and will continue to the end of next week. Morning low temperatures will hover between 5 and 10 degrees, With potential wind chill values in the negative.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.