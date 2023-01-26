Aging & Style
FBI offers $5k reward as investigation into KCMO bank robbery from 2019 continues

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward as they continue investigating a bank robbery that happened in February of 2019.

The agency shared pictures of the two suspects again Thursday in hopes of solving the case. The had previously re-shared the information in 2020.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information about the suspects that leads to them being identificated, arrested, and convicted.

The robbery happened at Equity Bank in Kansas City, Missouri, at 10:56 a.m. on Feb 15, 2019. The bank is located at 6200 NW 63rd Terrace.

The two suspects left the bank and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of currency.

The FBI said it’s possible that they parked in the east parking lot of the St. Luke’s Specialty Hospital, then walked to the Twisted Fresh and Edible Arrangement stores before entering the bank.

The first suspect is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has a medium build. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a longer winter coat with a zippered front and black sweats. He was wearing a black mask around his mouth and black sunglasses. He was also wearing New Balance tennis shoes with orange soles and carrying a new, plain canvas bag.

He was armed with a handgun with a black frame and was aggressive.

The second suspect is described as a white man who is between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has a medium to slender build. He was wearing a gray hoodie under a black Under Armour style jacket, which had stripes along the sleeves. He was wearing gray, striped Nike sweats. His face was covered with a ski mask and sunglasses. He was also wearing white tennis shoes with black stripes across the top. This suspect was armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun.

The first suspect referred to this second suspect as “Mac.”

Anyone with information that could help the FBI close this case is asked to call the agency at 816-512-8200. You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Again, take note of the reward that’s being offered for information that puts these suspects behind bars.

