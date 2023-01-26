Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

19-year-old charged following fatal shooting outside Independence apartment complex

Generic. (Source: WAFB)
Generic. (Source: WAFB)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside an Independence apartment complex on Dec. 17, 2022.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Chadd J. Williams of Independence has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers went to the 1000 block of S. Brookside Ave. after someone called 911 and said there was an unresponsive man inside a car that was parked near dumpsters in an apartment complex’s back parking lot.

When officers arrived, they indeed found a man inside a vehicle parked in the back lot. He had been shot once in the chest and was later identified as James D. Smith.

The prosecutor’s office said the fatal shooting happened “during a narcotics transaction.”

Court records state that surveillance video showed Smith’s vehicle. Then, two men can be seen arriving.

The men then try to enter Smith’s vehicle and struggle with him.

The fatal shooting occurred after Smith was assaulted and robbed.

Detectives used cell phone and social media data to identify Williams and connect him to the fatal shooting. Snapchat was used to set up the narcotics transaction.

Williams’ mugshot is not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas City engineering firm that lost out on its bid to build the city’s soon-to-be open,...
KC engineering firm that lost out on bid to build new airport is awarded $62M
Happening Wednesday night: District considers changes to Blueprint 2030
Happening Wednesday night: District considers changes to Blueprint 2030
The Bengals have decided to engage in some trash talking and the Chiefs have noticed. Here's...
Chiefs react to Bengals calling Arrowhead 'Burrowhead'
After every Chiefs game, James McGinnis does one pull-up for every touchdown the team has...
Local man does pull-ups for every Chiefs TD to help spread message of love
Detectives are investigating after human remains were found near the Blue River Water Treatment...
Human remains found near Kansas City water treatment plan