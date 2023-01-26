19-year-old charged following fatal shooting outside Independence apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside an Independence apartment complex on Dec. 17, 2022.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Chadd J. Williams of Independence has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers went to the 1000 block of S. Brookside Ave. after someone called 911 and said there was an unresponsive man inside a car that was parked near dumpsters in an apartment complex’s back parking lot.

When officers arrived, they indeed found a man inside a vehicle parked in the back lot. He had been shot once in the chest and was later identified as James D. Smith.

The prosecutor’s office said the fatal shooting happened “during a narcotics transaction.”

Court records state that surveillance video showed Smith’s vehicle. Then, two men can be seen arriving.

The men then try to enter Smith’s vehicle and struggle with him.

The fatal shooting occurred after Smith was assaulted and robbed.

Detectives used cell phone and social media data to identify Williams and connect him to the fatal shooting. Snapchat was used to set up the narcotics transaction.

