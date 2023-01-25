WINTER STORM COVERAGE: Snow falls in the KC metro early morning

Low pressure continues to quickly transition to the east through Wednesday morning. We anticipate the storm system to exit out of the viewing area by 11:30 this morning, but we will keep to a Winter Weather Advisory through noon. Light-to-moderate snow showers have been very common across the viewing area, including the metro throughout the morning. Snow type has mainly been wet and heavy, leading to sloshy, slick conditions on our interstates. Accumulation is still expected between 1 and 2 inches, on average, with local areas near 3 inches.

Once the snow showers exit, high pressure from the Dakotas will head south, leading to a pressure gradient across the Kansas City area. This means gusty conditions up to 30 mph by the middle of this afternoon, with temperatures making it to only the lower and middle 30s. Wind chill values will range in the upper teens and lower 20s.

We will continue with cold and breezy conditions into Thursday, with morning feels-like temperatures expected near the single digits. However, with a new storm system developing to the northwest, a southerly flow will return quickly and increase temperatures to near 50 degrees by Friday. This new storm system was anticipated to impact the end of the weekend, but with our latest model runs, the storm system is expected to slow down dramatically. Instead of Sunday, dealing with a wintry mix and then to snow showers, we now expect a Tuesday-into-Wednesday event.

We will continue to monitor this next storm system, but for now, the weekend is clear for the big AFC Championship game.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.