Washburn’s Crane Observatory to welcome public for space viewing sessions

Washburn University
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s Crane Observatory will open to the public for a handful of nights of free sessions to view outer space.

Washburn University says its physics and astronomy department will open the Crane Observatory to the public on Thursdays between Jan. 26 and May 4. The observation sessions will be free.

Washburn indicated the sessions will be held:

  • Jan. 26 - 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 9 - 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 23 - 7:30-9 p.m.
  • March 9 - 7:30-9 p.m.
  • March 23 - 8:30-10 p.m.
  • April 6 - 8:30-10 p.m.
  • April 20 - 9-10:30 p.m.
  • May 4 - 9-10:30 p.m.

The sessions will be held on the fourth floor of the Crane Observatory in Stoffer Science Hall on the Washburn campus.

The University noted that attendees can either use the stairs or elevator to access the fourth floor. Observation sessions are subject to weather conditions. To check cancellations, on the day of the event, click HERE.

