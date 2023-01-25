Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Supreme Court to hear Shawnee Co. case of minor’s confession of sexual assault

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case out of Shawnee County that involves a minor’s confession to sexually assaulting his stepsister.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that for its Jan. 30 - Feb. 3 docket, it will hear the case of Appeal No. 124,676: State of Kansas v. G.O. out of Shawnee Co. The case involves the state’s interlocutory appeal. It challenges the district court’s decision to suppress the juvenile’s confession to having sexually abused his stepsister.

Court records indicate that the district court found G.O.’s mental condition, lack of experience with police and understanding that the interview would be used only to help his stepsister warranted suppression.

In a split decision, records show a majority of the Court of Appeals reversed the decision and found that the State met its burden to show the statements were most likely the product of free and independent will and the statements should not have been suppressed.

The dissent would hold the suppression was sound and the Court should not engage in reweighing the credibility of the evidence.

On issue with the Supreme Court will be whether the Court of Appeals made a mistake when it found the minor’s prior struggles in school could render the confessional involuntary and since Miranda rights were read, does that undermine any claim of coercion?

The case is scheduled to be heard on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
Overland Park woman ordered to pay restitution following Medicaid fraud
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a male lesser...
Agency delays protections for imperiled bat, prairie chicken
Officials cleared Derby High School on Wednesday after a grenade was found on campus. Police...
Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
FILE
Bill introduced in Kansas to require religious leaders to report child abuse