School closings roll in Wednesday morning
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual.
The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:
- Kansas City Public Schools
- Blue Valley
- Grandview
- Olathe
- KCK Public Schools
- Piper School District
- Shawnee Mission (Plan B Day)
- Blue Springs (Virtual)
- Independence
- Center School District
- Raytown
- And many others
KCTV5 will continue to update the list and bring you the latest on the weather and power outages in the area.
