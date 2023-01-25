School closings roll in Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual.

The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:

Kansas City Public Schools

Blue Valley

Grandview

Olathe

KCK Public Schools

Piper School District

Shawnee Mission (Plan B Day)

Blue Springs (Virtual)

Independence

Center School District

Raytown

And many others

KCTV5 will continue to update the list and bring you the latest on the weather and power outages in the area.

