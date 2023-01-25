Say cheese! A look behind the popular Chiefs photo op spots at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Forty-three-year season ticket-holder Susie Dudley knows a thing or two about getting into the gameday spirit.

“I really think they’re gonna go to the Super Bowl this year,” Dudley said of her Kansas City Chiefs.

She’s among hundreds of fans rolling through Union Station Tuesday to snap the perfect picture.

“We just thought this would be neat just to get into the mood for the game on Sunday,” she said.

Alpha-Lit KC is in its fourth year bringing life-size displays to Kansas City’s historic venue. This year’s reads “Chiefs Kingdom” and “Love Our Chiefs.”

“It’s the selfie era,” Heather Coday with Alpha-Lit KC said. “It’s something fun. Union Station’s a beautiful and historic building.”

Each letter is three feet tall and two feet wide. The company has 125 letters and symbols back at its warehouse.

The “Chiefs Kingdom” display took about two hours to set up – and it’s not finished yet. You’ll notice additions throughout the week, and a new banner was even added Tuesday.

The company hopes it lights up the city in more ways than one.

“It’s just so special watching people bring their families and how much it brings the community together,” Coday said.

If all goes according to plan, the company expects a new sign to go up on Monday.

“If and when we win, we really hope that we’re able to spell out something that I think everyone hopes, which would be ‘AFC Champs,’” Coday said. “So let’s do it again and bring it home.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.