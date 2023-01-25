Report finds most K-State graduates find employment in first year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that 97% of graduates from Kansas State University found employment within the first year after graduation.

Kansas State University announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that students continue to excel in employment and continuing education following their graduation. According to the latest post-graduation report for graduates in the 2021-22 school year, about 97% are employed or furthering their education.

“The post-graduation outcomes for our latest graduates indicate the market remains strong for recruiting K-State talent,” said Kerri Keller, K-State Career Center executive director. “Our graduates are landing opportunities in a variety of career fields and industries. That is a testament to the quality of our graduates and K-State’s strong brand among employers and graduate/professional degree programs.”

K-State noted that the annual report is based on survey responses and data collected within six months of a student’s graduation. It said 71% of its graduates found employment in the Sunflower State and surrounding Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Kansas remained the top state for employment of graduates at 53%. About 28% were employed elsewhere in the U.S. and 1% were employed internationally.

The University indicated that the knowledge rate for the report was 81%.

According to the report, leading employers include Burns and McDonnell, Garmin, Geary Co. USD 475, Koch Industries, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383, Shamrock Trading Corporation and Textron. More than 3,000 organizations hired at least one K-State grad from the class of 21-22.

“A recent survey of employers related to the university’s next-gen strategic planning process indicates that K-State students and graduates are seen as job-ready, respectful and hardworking,” said Keller. “It’s exciting to see our graduates successfully moving forward!”

K-State indicated that the median starting salary for new graduates increased to $53,000 - about $1,500 more than the previous year.

Of the graduates included in the report, the University said 19% furthered their education through nearly 200 different graduate or professional programs with the most common in accounting, dietetics, law, physical therapy and veterinary medicine.

K-State noted that its Career Center offers events to connect students with employers across all industries and career fields. It provides support to current and new graduates throughout the year following their degree completion as they take the next steps.

