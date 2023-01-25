Aging & Style
Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones finalists for top NFL awards

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - To the surprise of no one, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones have found themselves as finalists for some of the NFL’s highest individual awards.

Mahomes, who won NFL MVP in 2018, is once again a finalist for the award given to the top player in the sport. He is joined by quarterbacks Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, along with wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The Chiefs signal-caller is also a finalist for the AP Offensive Player of the Year award, joined by former teammate Tyreek Hill, Jefferson and Hurts. Mahomes led the league in passing yards and touchdowns: 5,250 and 41, respectively.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)

Jones was selected as a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time. He will go up against fellow finalists Micah Parsons and Nick Bosa. The former Mississippi State star accounted for 15.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in the 2022 regular season.

The winners will be announced Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

