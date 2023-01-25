Overland Park woman ordered to pay restitution following Medicaid fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Overland Park woman has been ordered to pay more than $31,000 in restitution after committing Medicaid fraud.

Carol Elaine Hensley, 63, was sentenced to 24 months in jail ordered to pay $31,174.49 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program, according to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

The jail sentence was suspended and she was ordered to serve 12 months of supervised probation.

This comes after she pleaded guilty to making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program and unlawful acts concerning computers.

The attorney general’s office said an investigation found that she had served as a personal care attendant for her two adult children, who are Medicaid beneficiaries.

From Jan. 1, 2018, through Feb. 28, 2022, she submitted false claims for payment as if she was providing services to her children.

However, investigators found that she was actually working at different jobs or that the adult children were in day support services.

Hensley’s mugshot is not currently available.

