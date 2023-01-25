Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro.

As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.

One large area stretched from West 47th Avenue south past Shawnee Mission Parkway. That outage was first reported at 3:45 a.m. and is anticipated to be resolved at 5:30. No word on what caused this yet.

There are also 780 customers affected nearby That area stretches from just north of Roe Parkway to the south of West 55th Street.

A large chunk of Roeland Park was without power---including businesses and gas stations along the main stretch---with power being restored intermittently before shutting back off and on again.

KCTV5 will continue our coverage and hope to bring updates as soon as they are available.

