Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The man who recorded an interaction with KCKPD officers said he felt threatened by the officer’s demeanor.

The video has since circulated widely on YouTube and on social media. It shows two officers talking to residents, and one of the officers appears to be leaning against a wall and blinking rapidly.

Charles Guy, the man who took the video, accused the officer of being under the influence.

“He’s acting high,” he said in the video.

Guy had been staying with his mother in Kansas City, Kansas. The officers had come to her apartment regarding a child custody issue. Guy said they walked up to the apartment separately, and that the second officer’s behavior made him feel unsafe.

“His eyes were vibrating and moving around,” Guy said. “He was talking fast and his speech was slurred out of control.”

Guy recorded the video on Jan. 6, but KCKPD said that it was not aware of the incident before it was circulated widely last week. In a statement, KCKPD said officials were looking into the incident:

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department understands concerns currently being raised regarding the appearance and well-being of one of the officers in the video. As soon as we became aware of the situation late last week, we began the process of an internal investigation. The officer is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome. That investigation includes a fit-for-duty evaluation that consists of a comprehensive medical and physical assessment and drug screening. While still early in the investigation, preliminary information indicates that a medical condition may have been a factor in the officer’s appearance.

A relative of Guy who was also present that night said the officer had mentioned a medical issue. Someone else who lived at the apartments told KCTV5 they knew the officer from past interactions, and that they also believed he may have a condition.

But Guy said that, regardless of the circumstances, the officer’s speech and movements made him feel threatened.

