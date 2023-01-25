KCK police seize $100,000 in fentanyl during sweep of shipping facility

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - KCK police seized over 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl last weekend, accounting for a street value of around $100,000.

The seizure occurred during a routine sweep of a local shipping distribution center, although police have not said exactly where the bust happened. The pills are nearly identical to those dispensed by pharmacies, but are cut with potentially-lethal doses of fentanyl, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.

“The KCKPD wants dealers and suppliers to know that Kansas City, KS, is not the place to be doing business,” said Capt. John Diaz with the department’s Narcotics Unit. “We are conducting routine sweeps with the assistance of drug-sniffing K-9s in a variety of facilities, including those that process packages. Last year, as part of the Violent Crimes Task Force, we seized about 150,000 pills and expect to seize even more in 2023.”

Last year, KCK recorded a record 174 overdoses, with 40 being fatal. The vast majority of those were related to fentanyl, police said. The previous year, there were 111 overdoses and 23 deaths.

