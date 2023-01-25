Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

KBI: Deputies, trooper injured in Dodge City shootout improving

Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.
Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) updated on the conditions of the law enforcement officers involved in the Monday morning shooting in Dodge City, Kansas.

The deputy from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, who was hospitalized in Wichita, underwent surgery today. He is improving, and is currently in good condition. The deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was released from the hospital today, and he is now recovering at home. The KHP trooper is also now recovering from his injuries at home.

The suspect, 39-year-old Leroy Malone, was shot and died at the scene. Malone was wanted in connection to a double homicide investigation out of Phoenix, Arizona.

The KBI says 34-year-old Leroy Malone died Monday during a shootout with the deputies in Dodge...
The KBI says 34-year-old Leroy Malone died Monday during a shootout with the deputies in Dodge City. Two Ford County deputies and a Clark County deputy were injured in the shooting.(KWCH)

A woman who was in the vehicle with Malone was also shot. While improving, the KBI said she continues to be treated for serious injuries. Her relation to Malone has not been released.

The sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting are all on paid administrative leave pending further investigation. The law enforcement officers’ names have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Latest News

Students learn inside a classroom
KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom
KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom
The man who recorded an interaction with KCKPD officers said he felt threatened by the...
Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out
Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out
Kansas AG Kris Kobach suing Biden administration over change to immigration visa rules