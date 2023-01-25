Kansas AG Kris Kobach suing Biden administration over change to immigration visa rules

TOPEKA Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Tuesday announced that he’s suing the Biden administration over a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security program. The lawsuit focuses on the administration’s use of parole under immigration law to allow entry to migrants who otherwise aren’t likely to quality for visas to enter the U.S.

Last month, President Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the parole program that would allow 30,000 people per month to enter the U.S. from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela if they apply from their home countries, pass a background check and prove they have someone in the U.S. to financially support them.

Kansas joins 18 other states in the lawsuit led by the Texas Attorney General’s Office that challenges the legality of the program. A news release from Kobach’s office said the program “unlawfully creates a de facto path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens.”

“The Biden administration is once again shattering federal law in its effort to open our borders to as many illegal aliens as possible,” Kobach said. “The executive branch does not have the authority to redefine what immigration parole means. Kansas will stand firm against such illegal actions.”

Joining Kansas and Texas in the lawsuit are the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

You can see the lawsuit in its entirety below.

