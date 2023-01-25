Human remains found near Kansas City water treatment plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Detectives are investigating after human remains were found near the Blue River Water Treatment Plant in Kansas City early Wednesday morning.

East Patrol Division officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area---on Hawthorne Road west of Interstate 435---when they found what appeared to be partial potential human remains.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, and are now working with medical examiners to determine the origin of the remains and the cause of death, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

No timeline was given on the investigation, but police said such investigations “can take some time”.

