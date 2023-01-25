Frank White III becomes President and CEO of KCATA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has announced that Frank White III will be their president and CEO going forward.

This comes after the KCATA’s board of commissioners unanimously named him the interim president and CEO last August.

“With this new appointment, he is the first African-American to lead the organization as CEO,” a press release notes.

“Over the last several months in this leadership position, we’ve made significant progress at a local and national level to start meeting our goals,” White said. “I’ve been and will remain committed to rebuilding relationships, restoring funding, and holding not only myself, but my team, and the organization accountable for our actions. There’s more work to be done, so I’m greatly appreciative for the opportunity.”

“Frank has proven he’s the right leader for the job,” said Melissa Bynum, Chair of the KCATA Board of Commissioners. “His vision, commitment and tenacity has fueled new life into the organization, not to mention his qualifications are spot on. The board is aligned with Frank’s leadership approach and we look forward to working with him to achieve KCATA’s mission.”

The press release states that, in 2016, KCATA hired him as a senior marketing manager. After that, he “quickly ascended the ranks of the agency, including roles of Chief Marketing Officer, Director of Strategic Planning and Development, and Vice President of RideKC Development Corporation.”

In July of 2022, KCATA RideKC earned the prestigious American Public Transportation Association’s Outstanding Public Transportation System Achievement Award.

Frank White III is the son of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.

KCATA Board announces Frank White III as CEO, no longer interim, at its January meeting. Chair Melissa Bynum made the announcement. “Frank has proven he’s the right leader for the job. The board is aligned with his leadership approach and look forward to working with him.” pic.twitter.com/G3q82JrNLh — RideKC (@RideKCTransit) January 25, 2023

