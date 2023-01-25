Aging & Style
Crash under investigation after semi drags car about 8 miles following crash

FILE — Any witnesses have been asked to contact investigators at tips@leawood.org or 913-642-7700.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leawood Police said a driver was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

Officers stated the tractor-trailer had struck a silver Kia Compact at the intersection of an on-ramp from State Line Road to westbound I-435 just after 3:30 a.m. The Kia became stuck underneath the right rear of the trailer.

The semi driver continue to travel west on I-435 for about miles before coming to Lackman Road, dragging the car under the edge of its trailer, a crash report stated.

The Kia driver, a 28-year-old woman, was conscious and taken to a hospital for evaluation, officers stated.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact investigators at tips@leawood.org or 913-642-7700.

