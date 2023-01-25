Bill wants to eliminate statute of limitations for child sex crimes in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill to eliminate the statute of limitations for cases of childhood sexual abuse has been introduced in the Kansas Statehouse.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Kansas Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs introduced Senate Bill 95, the Protecting Children from Sexual Predators Act, which would change the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse cases.

The bill would allow the prosecution of such cases to be held at any time to allow victims to bring legal action against their alleged abusers. The bill would also allow cases that happened on or after July 1, 1984, to be revived.

The law would also allow the crimes of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, murder, terrorism and the illegal use of weapons of mass destruction to be tried at any time.

Currently, state law requires the statute of limitations to run out 3 years after the survivor turns 18 or three years after they discover an injury or illness caused by the abuse. This has barred many cases from being heard as the statute of limitations had run out.

In 2022, similar legislation was introduced but died in Committee.

On Wednesday, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary. Companion legislation, House Bill 2169, was also introduced in the House.

The bill is still in its early stages and a vote is expected later this session.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.