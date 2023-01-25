Almost 3,000 in KC area were without power Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Almost 3,000 local electric customers were without power Wednesday morning as snow fell on the Kansas City metro.

At the snowfall’s peak between 5 and 6 a.m., over 2,800 people in the metro were experiencing outages, including over 2,500 in Johnson County. By 7 a.m., the vast majority of those had been restored, leaving only around 500 people in Johnson County without power, according to EVERGY’s Outage Map.

One large area stretched from West 47th Avenue south past Shawnee Mission Parkway. That outage was first reported at 3:45 a.m. and took multiple hours to be resolved.

A large chunk of Roeland Park was without power---including businesses and gas stations along the main stretch---with power being restored intermittently before shutting back off and on again.

By 7 a.m., west of the metro in Douglas County was where the majority of concentrated power outages still stood, with 1,245 customers affected.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.