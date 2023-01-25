Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

$1.8 mil awarded for 10 communities to open family resource centers

About $1.8 million in grants, awarded by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, has...
About $1.8 million in grants, awarded by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, has been allocated among 10 Kansas communities to build Family Resource Centers in their respective locations.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1.8 million in funding has been allocated among 10 Kansas communities to build Family Resource Centers in their respective locations.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families created these grants to give Kansas families more access to all available resources, which would, in return, decrease the need for families to contact DCF for assistance.

Laura Howard, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services secretary, can improve Kansas families’ lives, give families all the needed resources, and decrease the need for families in need of help.

“We know that if we can help build the skills necessary for families to succeed, we can prevent the need for families to have contact with DCF, especially the child welfare system,” Secretary Laura Howard said. “These centers will focus on parent resilience, social connections, and important parent and child development skills which we believe will result in fewer youth in the foster care system.”

AgencyCounties ServedAward Amount
Community Children’s CenterDouglas County$208,300
Kansas Family Advisory Network SEAllen, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette, Linn, Montgomery, Neosho, Osage, and Wilson Counties$208,300
Kansas Family Advisory Network SWBarton, Comanche, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Gray, Greeley, Harvey, Lyon, Marion, McPherson, Meade, Pawnee, Reno, Rice, Seward, and Stafford Counties$208,300
Kansas Children’s Service LeagueSedgwick County$208,333
KU Project EagleWyandotte County$208,095
Live Well NWKSCheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Sherman, Thomas, Sheridan, Graham, Wallace, Logan, Gove, and Trego Counties$208,300
Pony ExpressMarshall and Washington Counties$197,443
Turner USD 202Wyandotte County; USD 202$84,000
Urban League of Kansas67214 zip code in Sedgwick County$124,999
USD 252 Lyon Co.Lyon County communities of Neosho Rapids, Harford, and Olpe$106,142
Total Awarded:$1,762,212

The awarded grants have three one-year renewal options if each community still desires assistance. The assistance will continue to run until June 30, 2024.

The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the awarded grants on Wednesday, and Kelly said she firmly believes these grants can provide some outstanding benefit to Kansas families.

“The centers receiving these grants serve as community hubs with the sole purpose of supporting families in their own neighborhoods,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Providing easier access to programs and services, including job skills training, early childhood programs, and nutritional services, sets Kansas families up for success.”

The services the Family Resource Centers will provide are:

  • Childcare resources and referral
  • Counseling
  • Early childhood programs
  • Multiple cooking, food bank, and nutrition programs
  • Health screenings
  • Home visiting program
  • Job skills training
  • Legal services
  • Literacy programs
  • Parent leadership and peer groups
  • Playgroups
  • Youth leadership and peer groups

DCF will partner with the Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL) to establish the Family Resource Center Network. KCSL will also be assigned to collaborate with the communities to create their resource center.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
Overland Park woman ordered to pay restitution following Medicaid fraud
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a male lesser...
Agency delays protections for imperiled bat, prairie chicken
Officials cleared Derby High School on Wednesday after a grenade was found on campus. Police...
Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’
FILE
Bill introduced in Kansas to require religious leaders to report child abuse
FILE
Bill wants to eliminate statute of limitations for child sex crimes in Kansas