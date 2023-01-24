Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Stray kitten rescued during Chiefs game, named ‘Sandy Reid’

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A search for a lost pair of glasses knocked off in the excitement of a big first-half play during Saturday’s Chiefs and Jaguars game took an adorable turn.

“This is the craziest thing that’s ever happened to us at Arrowhead,” ten-year season ticket-holder Jennifer Sievers said. “People in front of us were looking, we’re looking underneath the seats, and I lift up my coat that had been on top of my bag, and I just see these terrified orange eyes staring back at me.”

Those eyes belonged to a three-pound, seven-week old stray, now aptly named ‘Sandy Reid’ after Big Red himself.

“My husband took off his scarf and we took off our gloves and kind of put it in there so she’d be comfortable and warm,” Sievers said.

The kitten, looking for a safe spot in the world’s loudest stadium, picked well.

Jennifer took her home after the Chiefs’ win, then to Lee’s Summit Animal Hospital Monday morning where she works as a registered veterinary technician.

“Everybody just kind of said it seemed like fate with my job and everything,” she said. “They’re like, ‘You’re meant to take her home.’”

Sandy Reid is still looking for her permanent home. You can find more information on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kitten rescued at Arrowhead
Friendly feline and long-time Chiefs fan brought together at Saturday's game
Anne Searle was billed “retroactively” for two years of electrical use after a “meter mix-up.”
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Utility company wants woman to pay for meter mistake
Worker critically hurt after steel beam collapse
Steel worker fighting for his life after being trapped under thousands of pounds of steel
KCI hiring workers for new terminal
KCI holds job fair for new terminal