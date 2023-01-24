Sen. Josh Hawley says he wants to ban TikTok nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Dec. 29, President Joe Biden signed a Congress-approved limited ban of TikTok federal government-owned devices, with limited exceptions.

The bill was largely propped up by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, the now-senior Republican senate from Missouri. Hawley announced Tuesday morning he is not stopping there.

“TikTok is China’s backdoor into Americans’ lives. It threatens our children’s privacy as well as their mental health,” he tweeted. “Last month Congress banned it on all government devices. Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide.”

Hawley has not yet said when he plans to introduce legislation.

Shortly before Biden signed the Congressional bill into law, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly banned the use of TikTok on the state-issued devices of government workers under her control, becoming one of the first Democratic governors to restrict the popular social media app.

TikTok has become the world’s second most-popular domain and is consumed by two-thirds of American teenagers, some of whom use it to fill gaps in their school lessons. The provision in the congressional spending bill reflected bipartisan concerns about security and the spread of misinformation because of the app’s Chinese ownership.

