Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Sen. Josh Hawley says he wants to ban TikTok nationwide

Senator Josh Hawley
Senator Josh Hawley
By Greg Dailey and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Dec. 29, President Joe Biden signed a Congress-approved limited ban of TikTok federal government-owned devices, with limited exceptions.

The bill was largely propped up by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, the now-senior Republican senate from Missouri. Hawley announced Tuesday morning he is not stopping there.

“TikTok is China’s backdoor into Americans’ lives. It threatens our children’s privacy as well as their mental health,” he tweeted. “Last month Congress banned it on all government devices. Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide.”

Hawley has not yet said when he plans to introduce legislation.

ALSO READ: Experts raise alarm over TikTok’s impact on mental health

Shortly before Biden signed the Congressional bill into law, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly banned the use of TikTok on the state-issued devices of government workers under her control, becoming one of the first Democratic governors to restrict the popular social media app.

TikTok has become the world’s second most-popular domain and is consumed by two-thirds of American teenagers, some of whom use it to fill gaps in their school lessons. The provision in the congressional spending bill reflected bipartisan concerns about security and the spread of misinformation because of the app’s Chinese ownership.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi hits a fly ball during a baseball game against the...
Royals trade infielder Adalberto Mondesi to Red Sox for reliever
Antonio Bell’s last known address was near Gregory Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City,...
KC Crime Stoppers: Antonio Bell
Andrew Bailey, who served as General Counsel to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, will be the...
Weeks after assuming office, Missouri AG Andrew Bailey announces run in 2024
FILE
Wichita man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl-laced pill causing woman’s death