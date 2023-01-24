Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Report: Royals trade OF Michael A. Taylor to Twins

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly for the out on Seattle...
Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly for the out on Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals are shaking up their outfield, trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel were the first to report the news.

Taylor, who will turn 32 years old at the end of March, won a Gold Glove during the 2021 season for his outstanding defensive efforts in the spacious outfield of Kauffman Stadium.

He appeared in 266 games for the Royals, hitting .249 with 21 home runs, 97 RBI and 107 runs scored.

According to MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand, the Royals received left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz, in return.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An artist rendering of the future Royals stadium and the nextdoor ballpark district.
Royals to hold additional public meetings to hear concerns of new ballpark district
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes a moment after a play agaimst the...
Reid: Mahomes’ ankle injury ‘isn’t quite as bad’ as 2019 sprain
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) blocks a shot from Texas Tech guard De'Vion Harmon...
K-State climbs to No. 5 in latest AP rankings, KU falls seven spots
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an...
Tickets on sale Monday morning for Chiefs AFC Championship Game