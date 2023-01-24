Police: Shooting outside Plaza Academy High School leaves one wounded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated one person received non-life-threatening after they were involved in a shooting at a private school in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department said officers responded to Plaza Academy High School at 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting at the facility.

BREAKING: A para-professional was shot outside of Plaza Academy high school. The staffer has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the shooter. We will have live updates from the scene beginning at 4 on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/A2MuXjgI0V — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) January 24, 2023

When they arrived, they found a paraprofessional employee of the school had been shot outside the school near a rear door of the building. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department said that as of 2 p.m., there is no suspect or vehicle information.

Officers do not believe any student in the school was a target.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

