Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Police: Shooting outside Plaza Academy High School leaves one wounded

Kansas City police responded to a shooting near Plaza Academy High School Tuesday afternoon.
Kansas City police responded to a shooting near Plaza Academy High School Tuesday afternoon.(Dwain Crispell, KCTV5)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated one person received non-life-threatening after they were involved in a shooting at a private school in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department said officers responded to Plaza Academy High School at 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting at the facility.

When they arrived, they found a paraprofessional employee of the school had been shot outside the school near a rear door of the building. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department said that as of 2 p.m., there is no suspect or vehicle information.

Officers do not believe any student in the school was a target.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Bishop Miege administration and Roeland Park police are investigating a racist threat...
Police, administration investigating racist threat against Bishop Miege students
Senator Josh Hawley
Sen. Josh Hawley says he wants to ban TikTok nationwide
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi hits a fly ball during a baseball game against the...
Royals trade infielder Adalberto Mondesi to Red Sox for reliever
Antonio Bell’s last known address was near Gregory Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City,...
KC Crime Stoppers: Antonio Bell