Police: Shooting outside Plaza Academy High School leaves one wounded
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated one person received non-life-threatening after they were involved in a shooting at a private school in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Police Department said officers responded to Plaza Academy High School at 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting at the facility.
When they arrived, they found a paraprofessional employee of the school had been shot outside the school near a rear door of the building. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The police department said that as of 2 p.m., there is no suspect or vehicle information.
Officers do not believe any student in the school was a target.
