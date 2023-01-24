Aging & Style
Police, administration investigating racist threat against Bishop Miege students

FILE — Bishop Miege administration and Roeland Park police are investigating a racist threat...
FILE — Bishop Miege administration and Roeland Park police are investigating a racist threat made to certain students.(Credit: Pixabay)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple students did not attend class Tuesday after a threat targeting African American students at Bishop Miege High School.

School administration reported they were made aware of a social media screenshot at 10 p.m. Monday containing " racist language and a threatening message targeting” Black students.

As a result, the school informed the Roeland Park Police Department, and officers responded to the threatened students’ homes overnight. Those students have been advised to remain off campus while authorities investigate the incident, high school administrators stated.

