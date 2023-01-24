Kelce pledges loyalty to Reid in ‘Pat McAfee Show’ appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For seven straight seasons, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in the regular season.

That production is certainly a result of the incredible talent of Kelce, but it’s also a product of the play-calling capabilities of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“The guy is a guru when it comes to getting anybody open,” Kelce said Monday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “I said it the other day, he could draw up a play to get my dad a first down in the National Football League. He finds ways to get me wide-ass open and get guys into space one-on-one.”

Kelce, who will turn 34 in October, is in his 10th season in the NFL. Paired up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he’s taken his game to new levels in recent years, setting a career-high for touchdowns this season. On Saturday during the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kelce secured 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

“I tell everybody all the time I owe all my success to this guy in kind of expanding the tight end role in this offense for me,” Kelce said after a regular season which saw him catch 110 passes for 1338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Pledging his loyalty to the 64-year-old head coach, Kelce said he always envisions himself with the man they call ‘Big Red.’

“I don’t see myself ever playing for another head coach, especially another offensive mind like Andy Reid,” Kelce said.

