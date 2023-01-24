KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas.

The school district first came forward late last year with a proposal to place cameras inside classrooms, in a $6 million move the superintendent said was to elevate the learning experience, assist in livestreaming and provide other benefits. Teachers quickly pushed back, with one survey showing over 80 percent against the idea. Many teachers told KCTV5 they would consider quitting before allowing cameras inside their classrooms.

Now the issue may be moot, as an updated agenda item for Tuesday night’s School Board meeting notes the district is “no longer recommending cameras be installed in every classroom,” saying the decision is based on feedback from stakeholders. The district, however, is still considering installing cameras in common areas, as 90 percent of survey respondents said they were comfortable with such a move.

In a survey given to 1,480 staff members in November, 86 percent of respondents said they were against having cameras in the classroom for security/surveillance purposes, and 89 percent said they were against having cameras in the classroom for academic purposes.

The School Board meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the KCK Public Schools Central Office and Training Center, at 2010 N. 59th St., Kansas City, KS. They also livestream meetings here.

