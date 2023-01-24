KC Crime Stoppers: Antonio Bell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Antonio Bell is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Bell’s last known address was near Gregory Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bell is described as a Black man, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 325 pounds. Bell has brown eyes, is bald and has tattoos on his arms, back and chest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

