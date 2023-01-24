FORECAST: Wintry mix and snow start moving in Tuesday

Heavy clouds will be common throughout Tuesday morning into the daytime hours, as we slowly begin to interact with an area of low pressure from the southwest. Temperatures are expected to increase to the lower 40s Tuesday afternoon, with the chances of light-to-moderate shower activity, beginning within our southern counties during this time.

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, rain and a wintry mix are expected throughout the metro, I-70, and south. By 6 p.m., a Winter Weather Advisory will be in place and will continue until noon Wednesday. After 8 p.m., any wet weather or wintry mix is expected to transition over to just snow showers. Wind during this time will be between 5 and 15 mph, but will steadily climb to gusty conditions up to 30 mph by early Wednesday morning.

At this time, snow accumulation models are indicating totals between 1 and 2 inches for the metro. Further south, local areas may receive 2 inches to even 5 inches of snowfall. Please take extreme caution commuting Wednesday morning as snow showers continue throughout the morning rush. By late morning, snow showers are expected to exit to the east, and gusty winds will take over for the rest of the day, as temperatures only climb to just above freezing. We will increase temperatures quickly, though.

By Friday, as another area of low pressure approaches, temperatures will rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Moving into Saturday, temperatures drop dramatically to the lower 40s, with a wintry mix expected by early evening that will transition into the overnight and morning timeframe of Sunday. For the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, snow showers, or any precipitable chance, is expected to transition to central and eastern Missouri. However, temperatures will be bone-chilling within the lower and middle 20s.

These frigid temperatures will remain through the rest of next week, with low temperatures dropping into the single digits.

