FORECAST: Snow pushes into Kansas City region late Tuesday

Temperatures were pleasant again on Tuesday by late January standards. After a quiet and mild start to the week, winter surges back strong.

Our next storm system begins to lift in from the south this evening. We will be warm enough for some light rain early on, before a transition to a wintry mix and then all snow by midnight. The best chance for measurable wet snow will be from midnight until about 7 a.m.

For this reason, we have a Weather Alert for Wednesday morning in case slick spots are out there for the commute. This is another fairly fast-moving system. Because of that and warmer air, snowfall totals will only stay on the minor side. I expect anywhere between a dusting to two inches in the metro: not the biggest storm you’ve ever seen! Those to the northwest will expect lower numbers, with higher totals to the southeast.

KC is on the outskirts of this storm, with the biggest impacts across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Once this storm system pushes out early Wednesday, we will be left with cooler air midweek. Expect highs in the 30s both Wednesday and Thursday, before another nice warmup on Friday.

Highs are back in the 40s through Saturday before our next storm system late Saturday into Sunday. This will bring another light chance for a wintry mix, with some snow showers early Sunday.

Kickoff for the Chiefs game is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and it looks chilly! The snow chance should be gone, however, a cold front pushes through with force.

Kickoff temperatures will be in the lower 20s with a stiff northwest wind. We likely drop throughout the game in the teens. Most of next week stays cold with some nighttime lows in the single digits!

