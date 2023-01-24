FORECAST: Monday night lows drop temps into mid-20s

Temperatures made it into the lower 40s Monday afternoon for those mainly along and south of I-70. We got a good deal of sunshine which is something we missed out on this weekend. Lows eventually tonight will drop into the mid-20s with light and variable winds. Most of Tuesday stays dry with highs again pushing 40 degrees. We will watch our next wintry system push in from the south by Tuesday evening.

We should be warm enough for the initial band to be mostly rain, but as temperatures fall into the early overnight, we could see a switch to mostly snow. This is a large storm, with the biggest impacts across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Model guidance is consistent however to still give us snow showers after midnight and into the morning commute on Wednesday. For this reason, we have a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday. This could drop minor snowfall totals here locally, with the potential for at least an inch of snow.

Right now I am thinking a dusting to 2 inches in the metro with higher totals southeast. Due to our rather warm temperatures again, I expect some melting on contact with the ground. We will watch this closely as the morning commute could still have some slick impacts. The rest of Wednesday will be dry as this storm pulls east. Midweek temperatures are a bit on the cooler side in the lower 30s for highs, but our latest guidance warms us up nicely for Friday and Saturday. Enjoy that, because it looks like a stronger cold front pushes through on Sunday, bringing colder air for the Chiefs game. With that front, a few light snow showers could fall Sunday morning, but that chance is low for now. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, and we will likely have temperatures in the lower 20s with a stronger northwest wind. This chilly air sticks around to begin the month of February. Nighttime lows in the lower teens are on the table.

