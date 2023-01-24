Aging & Style
Firefighters identify 36-year-old man who died in KCK house fire

Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just...
Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight Jan. 16.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fatal house fire remained under investigation Tuesday evening.

Fire officials stated that just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, neighbors reported seeing massive flames through the roof of a residence in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Six people were able to make it out safely, but one person did not. Officials confirmed to KCTV5 Tuesday that 36-year-old Cesar Cabello died from the flames.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department stated Cabello did not experience any trauma and was alive when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

