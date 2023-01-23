Worker critically injured after being crushed by steel beams
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A worker was trapped Monday afternoon after steel beams fell on them.
The Kansas City Fire Department stated one beam had been removed during the extrication process, but as of 1:45 p.m., the worker was still unable to be freed.
The location given was in the 3800 block of Raytown Road.
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.