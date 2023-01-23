University Health orthopedist weighs in on Mahomes’ ankle injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom held its collective breath on Saturday when Patrick Mahomes left the Chiefs’ playoff game with an ankle injury. Mahomes returned to action and led the team to its fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game, but the former league MVP is not fully healthy.

According to reports, Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain to his right leg on Saturday against the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

“The most important thing that you have to do that would be affected by this injury is change of direction activities,” said University Health Orthopedist and Sporting KC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Luallin said. “Twisting, pivoting, things like that.”

Mahomes’ ability to extend the play is a trait that makes him special. Now, that trait may be taken away -- and not by a defensive coordinator.

“When he’s scrambling in the backfield or trying to make a few yards when a receiver is not open, those are the biggest demands that he might be inhibited by,” Dr. Luallin said. “Probably like he did in the second half of the game, he’s going to have to rely more on quick passes and less movement.”

The good news for Chiefs Kingdom is Mahomes has proven he can lead the team to a win even when he’s not 100 percent. Dr. Luallin says it’s good Mahomes was able to return to action against the Jaguars.

“A good prognostic sign in Patrick’s case is he was able to tape it and come back and play in the second half,” said Dr. Luallin. “If it was a severe high ankle sprain, I don’t think he would have been able to pull that off.”

Luallin went on to say the tape the Chiefs medical staff put on Mahomes provides the quarterback with some level of protection, but Mahomes is still susceptible to re-injury. Luallin also added that a high ankle sprain takes about twice as long to heal as a typical ankle sprain.

