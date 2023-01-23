Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning.

According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.

No injuries were reported, but the FBI asked that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers through the TIPs hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

#NEW - Bank Midwest at 79th & Ward Pkway in KCMO was robbed this morning. The two suspects fled the bank in a White Kia four-door passenger vehicle. Anyone with information or an ID on the individuals in these photos should call the @KCCrimeStop tipline at 816-474-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/FnYP4eJvjf — FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) January 23, 2023

