Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery

The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning.

According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.

No injuries were reported, but the FBI asked that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers through the TIPs hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

