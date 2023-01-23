Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance.

Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m. when a male suspect inside the house fired multiple shots from a handgun during a disturbance. Officers quickly evacuated two people from the scene and set a perimeter around the house.

Eventually, tactical officers and vehicles were called to the scene to negotiate with the man and resolve the situation. After the man refused to speak with negotiators on the phone, officers used drones and robots to enter the residence and search for the suspect.

Police said chemical irritants were deployed inside the house and, when the man refused to exit the house, tactical officers entered and took him into custody without incident in the master bedroom.

The standoff concluded at approximately 2 p.m. Police said detectives are now attempting to interview the victim and witness before presenting charges to the appropriate prosecutor’s office.

