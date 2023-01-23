Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Rosary for Life celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Rosary for Life celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Rosary for Life celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Acies Catholic Youth Group lined the streets of St. Marys for their annual Rosary for Life event Sunday afternoon.

The 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade brought together a community of pro-life activists to celebrate the overturning of the Supreme Court decision Sunday in St. Marys.

Since the ‘Value Them Both’ amendment was rejected by Kansas voters in August, the debate has continued across the state.

The Acies Catholic Group aims to get their pro-life message across through public prayer.

“I know that women are in difficult positions today. Some of them don’t get pregnant because they want to. But you know there’s other choices out there besides abortion. You know there’s adoption for those ladies who do not want to have an abortion. You know there’s families out there who can’t have kids who’d be willing to adopt a child,” said Jane Brown, secretary of Acies Youth Group.

According to Brown, the group has about 60 active members, but many more people turned out for the event.

“I think people understand especially when you’re looking at the aspects of first petition and now thanksgiving, and thanksgiving for Roe v. Wade being overturned. Our community genuinely understands that sentiment and so they are generally pretty outgoing in joining us in this,” Dominic Brown, event organizer, said.

Acies has been holding these rosary prayer events for the last several years.

The group holds prayer demonstrations outside of abortion clinics around the state.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an...
Tickets on sale Monday morning for Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Gas prices are higher after the holiday season
Kansas City gas prices up 18 cents in a week
Renovations begin for affordable housing in Kansas City
Renovations for affordable housing in Kansas City begin Monday
Tickets for the Chiefs' AFC title game on Sunday will go on sale Monday morning, first for...
Tickets on sale Monday morning for Chiefs AFC title game
Renovations begin for affordable housing in Kansas City
Renovations begin for affordable housing in Kansas City