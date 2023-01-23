Aging & Style
Renovations for affordable housing in Kansas City begin Monday

197-unit complex using 100+ year old buildings breaking ground on Jazz Hill
By Nathan Brennan and Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of vacant apartment buildings will begin renovations Monday near downtown Kansas City.

Most of the buildings being renovated along The Paseo between Ninth and 14th Streets are vacant---eight of the 11 haven’t been used in years. The preservation of the buildings, built between 1896 and 1906, will cost roughly $35 million.

The new and improved Jazz Hill will include 14 studio apartments, 147 one-bedroom apartments and 36 two-bedroom units---with the goal of making it more affordable for residents.

“I think that they will stand out more because of the affordability piece, the historical piece,” said Brandy Patterson, property manager with Twelfth Street Heritage. “I think it’s going to push Kansas City forward in developing more affordable housing and luxury  amenities.”

The complex was financed with 4-percent low-income housing credits, with Twelfth Street Heritage and Flaherty and Collins Properties being the main investors. Kansas City provided just over $4 million in CCED funds (Central City Economic Development).

