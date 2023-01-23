Pet of the Day: Tamba
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tamba was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.
The veterinarian says she probably only has 6-10 months to enjoy loving her next family. Treatment is likely to make her feel crummy, and not extend her life.
Tamba came to Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. as a stray in June 2022. Despite having a microchip, her owner declined to claim her.
At approximately 7 years of age, Tamba adores people, treats, walkies and car rides. She does not enjoy the company of other dogs or cats.
House-trained, comfortable in a crate, and superb on leash, Tamba deserves to live out her days in a loving home.
For adoption information, click here.
