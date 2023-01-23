Aging & Style
One person dead from Friday shooting at Kansas City funeral home

The Kansas City Missouri Police stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a dispute took place at the Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries Friday morning.

Kansas City Police announced Monday that one shooting victim died from his injuries.

Law enforcement stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a dispute took place at the Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found three people had been wounded: a woman inside the funeral home, a man outside the funeral home and a man inside a nearby laundromat.

Police said 29-year-old Bryson Washington, the man found outside the funeral home, died from his injuries.

Two other suffered injuries, and there was no update on their status police said. A fourth person suffered a minor injury but did not require transportation to a hospital.

Police said that while there have been no arrests in the case, they are “making headway on identifying person(s) of interest.”

