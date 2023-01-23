Aging & Style
Man pleads guilty to carrying eight pounds of meth on bus passing through KC

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Las Vegas, Nevada, man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing more than eight pounds of methamphetamine in a duffel bag while riding a bus through Kansas City, Missouri.

A bus traveling through Kansas City on July 28, 2021, was carrying 53-year-old Reginald S. Thomas. Police were alerted about the presence of drugs on the bus by a police service canine, which found a duffel bag owned by Thomas at a bus station in Kansas City.

Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Under federal statutes, he could face a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

Thomas was questioned by law enforcement officers and when the duffel bag was searched, officers found a grey denim backpack containing seven bundles. Those bundles contained approximately 8.1 pounds of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Missouri Western Interdiction Narcotics (MOWIN) Task Force.

