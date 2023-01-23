Aging & Style
KCI holds job fair for new terminal

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new KCI terminal is getting ready for takeoff, but first it needs to fill 800 open positions.

Today, a job fair was held to hire retail, food and beverage positions inside the new terminal.

Vantage Airport Group is looking for people that best represent our region in a warm, caring and inviting way.

Open jobs range from salary to hourly including managers, clerks, cashiers, cooks, servers and bartenders.

Pay is up to twenty dollars an hour with benefits and retention bonuses.

The general manager of Vantage Airport Group tells KCTV there are some nerves about filling these spots in time for the terminal’s grand opening in the spring.

“I will tell you we’re rightfully concerned because of the market and what’s happening in the market these days, but all of our concessionaires are great human beings. I believe they’ll have no problems finding people,” says Lovell Holloway, Vantage Airport Group General Manager.

The job fair is being held at the Kansas City Aviation Department, which is at 601 Brasilia Avenue. There will be two more on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

